



The Kogi State government and the monarch of Isanlu say they will ensure that Prof. Pius Adesanmi is immortalised.

They hope to do this by ensuring that all the late professor’s books are made available in the state’s school libraries, while an annual lecture will also be organised in his memory.

Kogi Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Rosemary Osikoya, disclosed this during a tribute organised in honour of the deceased in Abuja.

She said that Adesanmi’s death came at a time when the ministry was reaching out to Kogi scholars like him who could help put the educational standard of the state on high pedestal.

The commissioner said that Adesanmi represented what Kogi indigenes were known for as very talented people, adding that the scholar exemplified all the virtues “you would like to see in Nigeria.”

She, however, said that the idea of naming the state library after him had not been mooted, adding that where such proposition is made, it would be good to encourage and support it.

Also, His Royal Highness, Oba Moses Babatunde, the traditional ruler of Isanlu, where Adesanmi hailed from, promised to immortalise the scholar by organising an annual lecture in his honour.

“We will bring everybody from all walks of life to the lecture and that will encourage our youths to be able to write about the society and how the country can develop from where it is,” the monarch promised.

According to him, we are going to immortalise Adesanmi, he will be remembered in the community, such that generations to come will be asking who is Pius Adesanmi.

The monarch said that he would discuss with his traditional council to see if the secondary school he finished from could be named after him.

He added that if such a proposal was not possible, the community would build an institution to be named after him.

Prof. Pius Adesanmi died on March 10 aboard Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 which took off from Addis Ababa and was headed to Nairobi, but crashed barely six minutes after take-off.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that journalists, friends and others gathered to eulogise the virtues of the deceased, with each paying glowing tribute to the late scholar.