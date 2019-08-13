<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kogi State Government on Tuesday debunked the alleged herdsmen attack at a motor park in Lokoja, the state capital.

The government in a statement issued by the Director General (Media and Publicity) to the Governor, Kingsley Fanwo, said that “rumour peddlers are on a mission to create panic and tension in the state”.

The state police command also debunked rumours of the said herdsmen attack.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), William Aya, told newsmen, that no such incident had come to its knowledge.

“It is not true. There was no such incident and we didn’t receive any of such report,” he said.

According to Fanwo: “The fake news circulating on social media platforms was the handiwork of the enemies of the State .

“Our attention has been drawn to some gory pictures on social media platforms, purporting that some herdsmen attacked a popular motor park in Lokoja and killed all passengers found there.

“We wish to allay the fears of commuters and residents of the state that nothing like that ever happened, as all motor parks in the state remain peaceful. Our security operatives are also ensuring security of lives and property in the state.

“It is instructive to note that the intent of the promoters of such fake news was to create panic in the state for political reasons.

“The governor of Kogi State wishes to assure commuters and residents of his continued commitment to guarantee their safety and security at all times.

“Kogi remains the second most peaceful state in the future, as the Yahaya Bello administration has been able to combat insecurity to a large extent.

“We also wish to warn those hatching evil plans against the state, for political reasons, to have a rethink or have themselves to blame as government will do anything within the ambit of the rule of law to protect its citizens.

“We urge all Kogites to go about their lawful businesses without fear, as security agents are already investigating the source of such fake news peddled to create tension and panic”.