A retired Customs officer, Solomon Dele Owoniyi, has been approved by the Kogi State government as the new Obaro of Kabba.

He replaces the late Chief Michael Olobayo who died two years ago.

The appointment was part of resolutions reached at the State Executive Council meeting chaired by Governor Yahaya.

The governor’s Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abubabar Ohere, congratulated the Okun people, saying “the new monarch is expected to use his experience in the public service to unite his people and the entire state.”

The executive council also upgraded the stool of the Maiyaki of Kupa, Lokoja Local Government Area, from second class to first class status.

Other vacant stools whose replacement have been appointed are – Chief James Abalaka (Ejeh of Ofu); Chief Simon Ujah (Ejeh Olamaboro) and Alhaji Muhammed Bello (Ohi of Adavi).