The Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has commended President Buhari for the establishment of laboratories for molecular diagnosis for COVID-19 in Kaduna, Kano, Maiduguri, Port Harcourt and Sokoto States in addition to the existing ones in the country.

The governor who made the commendation on Thursday through his spokesperson, Onogwu Muhammed, stated that the timely constitution of the Presidential Task Force Committee on COVID-19 and the support given to the committee as well as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, by the presidency has helped in curtailing the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari on his proactive measures and interventions in tackling the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.





Governor Bello also thanked Mr President for the Federal Government’s CCT Household Uplifting Programme where Sixty-two thousand, one hundred and sixty (62,160) beneficiaries have been captured in Kogi state.

He said the Kogi State Youth Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO), has also engaged about 12,000 unemployed youths in its rural job creation scheme.

The governor said such programmes were targeted at uplifting the lives of the poorest of the poor and the vulnerable, noting that the first major objective was to improve household consumption.

Governor Bello urged members of the society to adhere strictly to the guidelines and preventive measures put in place by the NCDC to avoid the spread of COVID-19.