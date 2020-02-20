<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Kogi Government in partnership with the Nigeria Police Force said it has established two Mobile Police Squadron Bases along Obajana-Kabba road and in Okene.

Gov. Yahaya Bello disclosed this on Wednesday when he received the Commissioner of Police in charge of Mobile Police Force, Mr Mohammed Akeera, in Lokoja.

Bello, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Abdulkareem Asuku, said the state government was partnering with the Nigeria Police Force to combat crimes in the state.

He said it was part of his administration’s efforts to ensure the security of life and property of Kogi citizens and the safety of travelers transiting through the state.

According to him, the two Mopol squadron bases in Okene and that of Obajana-Kabba road had already taken off to ensure safety of citizens and travelers along those axis and to mob up remnants of miscreants in the area.





Bello however commended the effort of the Police and other security agencies in the state for fighting crime.

The governor said that the Mopol Squadron base in Okene would mob up remnants of miscreants in the area, while assuring the security agencies of government’s constant support.

He assured that he was doing everything within the law to ensure that the state remained peaceful for the people and to attract investors to the state.

Bello lauded the efforts of the security agencies for tackling criminality and charged the personnel to adopt all necessary measures to rid the state of crime.

Earlier, Akeera commended the governor for being proactive in his response to security matters and thanked him for the logistics and other support to security agencies in the state.

Akeera assured the governor of the readiness of the Kogi Police command to ensure the safety of lives and property in the state.