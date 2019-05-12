<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kogi state government has admitted to diverting funds meant for the instruction of a fly-over bridge on the ever busy Ganaja junction in the state capital. The government says it diverted the N1.86 billion Naira to more pressing needs.

This is coming weeks after leaked official documents revealed that 1.86 billion Naira has been paid to TEC Engineering Nigeria Limited for a non-existent Ganaja Flyover in the heart of Lokoja, the state capital.

According to Director General of Media and Publicity to the Governor, Kingsley Fanwo, in a paid advertorial signed by him, the contract was awarded by the immediate past administration of Captain Idris Ichala Wada to TEC Engineering Nigeria Limited at a total contract sum of N4.6bn less than a month before he left office.

“After raising the initial certificates, the Kogi State Government paid the sum of 1.86 billion Naira to the company which started casting beams for the flyover at their Yard in Lokoja.

He noted that the State Executive Council later determined to prioritise the more pressing infrastructure needs of some communities in the State.

“Accordingly, through a Resolution to that effect, Council approved for the company to use the already released funds by way of virement to handle some other projects which would have more direct impact on a larger number of our people. Some of these projects are, Ankpa Township road, Idah–Anyigba road and Mount Patti road.

According to him, each of the projects were also captured by the corresponding budget in line with fiscal regulations.

“Some of the projects, like the Ankpa Township roads have been completed while others are in advanced stages of completion.

“While the Flyover Project itself has not been jettisoned, in view of its huge cost outlay there is need to review the funding parameters before commencing full-fledged construction to avoid creating an abandoned project which would worsen a bad traffic situation indefinitely.

“Moreover, the project is on a Federal Road which presents its own unique set of challenges. It must be noted that the virement option and selection of the alternative projects to which the funds were applied followed due process and was done with due approval of the State Executive Council of the State.”