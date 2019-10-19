<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kogi State Deputy Governor, Simon Achuba, has been impeached.

Achuba was impeached by members of the Kogi State House of Assembly on Friday, following the submission of the report of a committee set up by the state Chief Judge, Justice Nadir Ajana, to investigate an allegation of gross misconduct brought against him.

Majority Leader of the house, Hassan Bello Abdulahi, confirmed the impeachment while speaking with journalists on Friday.

According to him, Achuba stands impeached after careful consideration of the report.

Recall that a committee was set up in August to investigate allegations of gross misconduct brought against Achuba after he accused Governor Yahaya Bello of withholding his salaries and imprest since 2017, an allegation denied by the governor during the hearing by the committee.

Achuba had also been alleged to have accused the governor of the state, Yahaya Bello, of being after his life, adding that he sent gunmen to kill him.

Prior to the impeachment process, Achuba had been suspended from the All Progressives Congress (APC), for alleged anti-party activities before, during and after the 2019 general elections.

He had tried to stop his impeachment when he sought redress at the State High Court, Lokoja after legislators hinged the petition for his impeachment on three grounds of criminal indulgence, financial misappropriation, and non-performance.

The House of Assembly also claimed that the allegations, actions, and utterances of the deputy governor amounted to gross misconduct