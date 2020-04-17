<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Following the rise in number of incessant killings by hoodlums in the area, people of Omala Local Government Area of Kogi state have called on Governor Yahaya Bello and security agencies to unravel those behind the killings and bring them to book.

A resident, Gideon Omale in a remark noted that some villages in the local government have become centres for senseless killings by bandits in recent time. The residents appealed to the governor to stand up to his responsibility by protecting lives and property of citizens across the state.

In recent weeks, the area has recorded an upsurge in reckless killings. Not long ago a 50-year-old woman, Mrs Mary Jekeli Edibo (Mama Dorcas) was murdered by unknown persons. The woman who hailed from Agbenema-Ife, a suburb of Abejukolo, headquarters of Omala local government, was hacked to death by her assailants while returning home from a neighboring Agabifo village.





The deceased, a petty trader, who was said to have returned from a local market earlier in the day, went to see her customers in the neighbouring village and was returning when she met her death.

Before then, a middle-aged man was similarly murdered in a nearby community. The victim, Malam Amodu Oma Ucha of Ajodoma village, was macheted on his way to the farm.

Confirming the incidents to newsmen the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP William Aya, said on April 10, the deceased brother, Mr. Abdul of Agbenema community reported the matter to the police, a day after the incident at Abejukolo.

He, however, assured that the police have commenced investigation into the matter and have mounted intensive surveillance around the communities.