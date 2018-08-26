The Kogi Commissioner for Education, Science & Technology, Mrs Rosemary Osikoya, has organised a three-day skills acquisiton programme for over 150 youths and women in the state.

Osikoya, who organised the training through her NGO, Ladi Memorial Foundation (LMF), in Ileke Emonoja, Ogugu, Olamaboro LGA, told newsmen on Saturday that the support would enable the youth and women to be self-reliant.

She said that the LMF was founded in memory of her late mother Mrs Ladi, based on her passion and commitment to see people becoming self-reliance and positively impacting the society.

The commissioner expressed excitment for the large turnout and the willingness of the paticipants to learn skills, start their own business and become employers of labour.

According to her, the inaugural vocational training programme is aimed at empowering youths and women, to contribute to the socio-economic development of the state and the nation at large.

“The training lasted for three days, and participants were trained on various skills such as pastries like cake baking of different types and sizes, garment making, cooking, shoe making and designs.

“We have also encouraged participants to start small with what they have and growing it gradually to be self-reliant and becoming employers of labour,” she said.

Osikoya noted that the programme was championed by LMF in collaborations with Kogi Ministry of Education, Science & Technology, HETAN, TRCN, NABTEB, United Evangelical Church (UEC), Communities, and instructors from Lagos.

“We are grateful to all our partners for making the programme a huge success. We specially appreciate Gov. Yahaya Bello for his support and for creating the enabling environment,” Osikoya said.

In his remarks, the LGA Education Secretary, Mr Sunday Akor, said that the skills acquisition programme was the first of its kind in the history of the local government.

“This programme has enabled our people to have specialised skill and become self-reliance, and also enhance their standard of living. We want more of such from politicians across LGAs in Kogi,” Akor said.

Mr Audu Sule, the Community Leader, and Mr Odiniya Ekuji, APC LGA Youth Leader, both thanked the commissioner for bringing the initiative to their LGA, saying, “we are grateful for this concept in our community.”

Sule commended the governor for appointing one of their illustrious daughter into his cabinet, who had been making the people, community and the local government proud.

One of the Instructors from Lagos, Mrs Yvette Ubayuwana, thanked the commissioner for the great opportunity to come and train Kogi people, descrbing it as a life fulfillment for her.

Another Instructor, Mrs Aladi Mohammed, the President, Home Economics Teachers Association of Nigeria (HETAN), Kogi Chapter, expressed optimism that the majority of the participants would leave the venue having something doing for a living.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the participants were also thought some strategies on how to market their products.