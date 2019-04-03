<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Kogi State House of Assembly on Tuesday recommended outright sack of the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Nasir Ajana, but gave him an option to step aside for what it termed gross misconduct.

Presenting a report of the Public Accounts Committee, the chairman, Ahmed Mohammed, representing Ankpa 1 constituency, said the committee drew its powers from section 129, subsection C, and section 125, 1, 2 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to investigate the budget performance of the judiciary, the Hajj Commission, and other government agencies and discovered large financial infractions.

The committee also noted that the imbroglio between the judiciary and the executive over staff pay parade, which had lasted for more than four months, had caused untold hardship occasioned by non-payment of salaries to the judiciary workers for nine months.

Among the infractions committed by the Chief Judge and his Chief Registrar, according to the committee, included spending above approval limit without recourse to virement, non-deduction of withholding tax, and non-appearance of the CJ before the committee, among other misconducts.

Mohammed lamented that despite series of invitations extended to the CJ to clear the air, he regrettably refused to appear before the committee or send representation.

He added that the committee, while presenting his report at plenary, recommended an outright sack of the Chief Judge or he be made to step aside from office for proper investigation to take place.

Mohammed argued that the CJ could not be a judge in his own case.

However, a member representing Idah State Constituency, Haruna Idoko, in his contribution, asked for the legality of the process adopted by the committee in finding the CJ guilty.

He stressed that the matter was already before the court of competent jurisdiction.

But the Speaker, Matthew Kolawole, stated that the constitution of the Federal Republic empowered the Assembly to investigate individuals or organisations as it relate to the issue of public trust.

The committee also recommended the immediate commencement of payment of salary arrears to the staff of the judiciary arm and to issue appropriate sanctions to the state’s Hajj Commission over alleged misappropriation of funds.