Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said that with the death of Kofi Annan, the world has lost a passionate advocate for peace, justice and social development.

Onyeama mourned Annan in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tope Adeleye Elias-Fatile.

Annan, the seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations, died in Switzerland at the early hours of Saturday.

Onyeama, a former Deputy Director-General of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), added that Annan was a celebrated diplomat and global statesman who made a significant contribution in the humanitarian and human development fields.

“We learnt with great sadness of the passing of the former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Dr. Kofi Annan.

“Kofi Annan was a celebrated diplomat and global statesman who made a significant contribution in the humanitarian and human development fields.

“The world has lost a passionate advocate for peace, justice and social development and Africa has lost an illustrious son.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” Onyeama said.