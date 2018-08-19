Agência Brasil

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said that with the death of Kofi Annan, the world has lost a passionate advocate for peace, justice and social development.

Onyeama mourned Annan in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tope Adeleye Elias-Fatile.

Annan, the seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations, died in Switzerland at the early hours of Saturday.

Onyeama, a former Deputy Director-General of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), added that Annan was a celebrated diplomat and global statesman who made a significant contribution in the humanitarian and human development fields.

“We learnt with great sadness of the passing of the former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Dr. Kofi Annan.

“Kofi Annan was a celebrated diplomat and global statesman who made a significant contribution in the humanitarian and human development fields.

“The world has lost a passionate advocate for peace, justice and social development and Africa has lost an illustrious son.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” Onyeama said.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR