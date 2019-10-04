<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology, has said that it is only knowledge-based economy that would add value and create a new lease of life for all Nigerians.

Onu who stated this on Thursday in Abuja when the Polish Ambassador to Nigeria, Joanna Magdalena, paid him a courtesy visit, said efforts were in top gear to move away Nigerian economy from commodity based to knowledge-based.

He said, “In Nigeria, we are in a period of transition. We are moving our economy away from depending on commodities, majorly crude oil and natural gas.

“We want an economy that will be dependent on knowledge. It is the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology that is leading this initiative.

“This is very important for our country. We have people who are very intelligent. Once we are able to build a knowledge based economy, it will add value to all Nigerian citizens.

“We have enormous resources in the area of fossil fuel. Take, for instance, in the petroleum sector, not only the down-stream that will be developed, but even the up-stream, and all the value chains.

“This is a long process. Our happiness is that we will get to our destination very successfully.”

Onu further sought partnership with Polish government in the areas of science, technology and innovation, adding that Nigeria and Poland have had fruitful bilateral relations.

Earlier, the Polish Ambassador to Nigeria, Joanna Magdalena, expressed joy on the number of women in positions of leadership in Nigeria.

Magdalena said she was the first female ambassador assigned to Nigeria, adding that Poland and Nigeria have some shared values in the areas of education and striving for development.

She said science and technology is the integral part of all developed nations, adding that all must embrace it.