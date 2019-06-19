<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party, YPP, in the 2019 presidential election, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu has called on the Nigerian Institute of Surveyors, NIS, to re-brand the profession to be attractive to younger generation.

Moghalu who was a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, made the appeal yesterday while delivering a keynote address at the 53rd Annual General Meeting of NIS with the theme “National Mapping Infrastructure and Geo spatial Technologies in Monitoring Disaster for Sustainable Development,” held in Awka, the capital of Anambra state.

He said the institute needs to re-brand the profession from analogue to Geo spatial Technologies to make it more appealing to younger generation who are digitally driven.

“The profession has not much meaning to younger ones. Whenever it is rebranded to reflect digital world, many youths will be attracted to the profession. Rebranding to Geo spatial technologies will make more sense to them,” he said.

The president of NIS, Mr. Alabo Charles said surveyors have not been actively involved in policy implementation in Nigeria, regretting that they have been limited to playing advisory role in mapping and surveying.

According to him, NIS needs to be actively involved in the implementation of surveying and mapping of the nation at all levels.