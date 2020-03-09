<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, Kingsley Moghalu, has expressed disappointment over the dethronement of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi of Kano state.

The Governor Abdullahi Ganduje-led government on Monday dethroned Sanusi as Emir of Kano for being disrespectful to lawful authorities.

One of the sons of late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, Aminu Ado Bayero, was immediately named as the 15th Fulani Emir of the state.

Reacting, Moghalu described the dethronement of Sanusi as a disappointment.





According to Moghalu, the sack of Sanusi showed there is a real battle between primitively and retrogression in Nigeria.

On his Twitter page, the former presidential candidate wrote: “I am shocked, sad and disappointed by the news of the dethronement of Emir Sanusi of Kano.

“There is in Nigeria a real battle between ideas and modernity, on one hand, and primitivity and retrogression on the other.”

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of the dethronement, Sanusi was reported to have been banished and moved to a location in Nasarawa State.