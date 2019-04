King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan has assured President Muhammadu Buhari of continuous support for Nigeria to fight terrorism.

This is even as President Buhari said the investment in Nigeria’s peace and security will always be remembered.

The King of Jordan said his country will continue to support Nigeria with hardwares to ensure that the global war against terrorism is successfully prosecuted.

He said the long term bilateral relations between both countries will be strengthened in trade and innovative ideas that will benefit citizens.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, both leaders met on the sideline of the World Economic Forum on Middle East and North Africa holding in Dead Sea, Jordan.

Buhari said the international support Nigeria got, particularly from Jordan, showed commitment to making the world a more harmonious and peaceful place where people can live and pursue their interests without fear.

He said the support and encouragement enabled the Nigerian military to degrade terrorism.

The President said both Nigeria and Jordan would need to strengthen trade relations by exploring areas of competitive advantage.

President Buhari also met with the Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of Saudi Aramco, Khalid A. Al-Falih, assuring him that Nigeria remains committed to the terms of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), especially on the quota system.

“We have been working together at OPEC over the years and we know the importance of keeping to all agreed terms,’’ he said.

The Saudi Arabian minister congratulated the President for winning re-election for a second term, assuring him that Saudi Arabia will continue to support Nigeria in its effort to maintain peace and ensure prosperity for its citizens.