A non governmental organisation, Kudirat Initiative For Democracy (KIND) has advocated the inclusion of people with disabilities (PWD) into the federal governments social intervention programmes.

The organisation made the advocacy in Abuja during a stakeholder’s validation workshop on social protection strategic framework for PWDs with the theme: Inclusion of persons with disabilities in social protection intervention programmes in Nigeria.

The president/founder KIND, Hafsat Abiola-Costello, said the essence of the workshop was to further discuss the needs of people with disabilities and make final recommendations on how to improve their welfare with disabilities.

She said the organisation has developed a strategy framework recommendation for the government to improve the quality of life and increase access to job for people with disabilities.

“We have looked at the federal government’s social intervention programmes and we have come up with a strategy to improve on them.

“We want the government to improve on their quality of life and improve access to job opportunities for them.

“We want the government to include people with disabilities into its schools feeding, they should not be left out even though some disabled persons are beyond primary school age but it could help if government help the families feed them,” he said

Prof Olu Ajakaiye, a consultant to KIND, said that social protection programmes in Nigeria are not targeted at people with disabilities due to lack of proper policy framework.

Prof Olu said the present record of people with disabilities in Nigeria does not reflect the true reality on ground and called for a sensitisation to address the social stigma associated with disabilities so that people can present their disabled ones for census.

The special adviser to the president on social intervention programmes Mrs Maryam Uwais said the government targets 79,000 people with disabilities in its social intervention programmes scheme.

Mrs Uwais said the federal government has already engaged a significant number of PWDs in its Npower programme.

She added that the majority of the governments conditional cash transfer beneficiaries are people with disabilities.

“People with disabilities PWDs are not well targeted in Nigeria due to lack of proper policy framework, we want to produce a document that policy makers can use,” she said.