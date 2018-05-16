President Muhammadu Buhari has thanked Nigerians for showing understanding and support in the face of killings that have taken many lives in the country.

This came as the he said that Nigeria’s future is very bright.

The President made this known on his TwItter handle on Tuesday and Wedneday.

The President thanked the government and the people of Benue state saying “I thank the Government and people of Benue and other affected States for their understanding and continued support, as we work to restore peace and security to all troubled areas.

“We are also engaging with State Governments and community leaders, to build trust and understanding and ensure that all grievances are identified and addressed.

“I have approved the sum of 10 Billion Naira for the rebuilding of affected communities, and tasked the Vice President to oversee the disbursement of the funds, to ensure that our goal of rehabilitation and rebuilding is achieved.

“We will ensure we secure their communities, and we will help them to return home to rebuild their lives and livelihoods, and get every child back to school.

“The Federal government released over N1.2 trillion for capital projects in 2016 and N1.5 trillion in the 2017 budget, figures that are unprecedented in the history of our country. We accomplished a lot more with the much less that oil prices and a recession confronted us with.

“Nigeria’s future is very bright. The economy has taken a turn for the better, our foreign reserves are approaching twice what we inherited, investor confidence is high, the Naira is stable. And just today the announcement that inflation has declined for the 15th consecutive month.”