The Federal Government has appealed to all its citizens as well as members of the international community to refrain from spreading false stories and inflammatory statements concerning the recent herder-farmer clashes.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, gave the warning in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday.

According to him, Nigerian Government is working closely with state governments and the security services as well as international partners to resolve this ongoing issue.

He said: “The clashes between herders and farmers are historical. The causes of these confrontations are varied and complex.

“Climate change, specifically the drying up of the Chad Basin, has led to more pressure on the population in the North of Nigeria, which further compounded the problem.

“As President Buhari indicated lately, there is evidence of involvement of some politicians using criminals to perpetuate the killings.

“Climate change is an issue of global significance and the Nigerian Government is determined to continue working closely with its neighbours in order to ensure that a long-term solution can be implemented.’’

According to the presidential aide, the Federal Government makes no distinction amongst the population and works tirelessly to protect all Nigerian people.

“We are strongest as a nation when we are united and it is through unity that we will overcome this challenge,’’ he added.