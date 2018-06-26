The Plateau State Youth Council (PSYC) has called on the Federal Government to urgently review the security strategies in Plateau to forestall killings in the state.

Mr Gongden Othniel, Deputy Chairman of the council, made the call at a news conference ‎on Tuesday in Jos.

Othniel said the present security structure on ground in the state, since 2001, should be reviewed, adding that the people of the state had lost confidence in it.

“The presence of security agencies under a climate of mistrust from the communities who are currently vulnerable and helpless is not good for the state-citizen relationship.

“The perpetrators of the heinous crime are getting bolder by the day due to the weak responses by the security agencies, this act has eroded the people’s confidence in the security structure, “he said.

He also called for the formation of a Civilian Joint Task Force as applicable in the North-East with a view to helping the conventional security‎ agencies on ground.

Otahniel called on the state government to empower members of the Operation Rainbow to enable them perform their duty proactively. ‎

He also urged plateau youths to eschew violence and guard their various communities.