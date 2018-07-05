An Islamic group, Nasrul Lahil-Fatih Society (NASFAT) has condemned the violence and killings in some parts of the country, especially the June 24 killings in Plateau, and called for peace and harmonious co-existence everywhere in the country.

The President of the society, Mr Yomi Bolarinwa, made the group’s position known in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

He stated that “the recent killings in Barkin Ladi area of Plateau, where many people were murdered, raised grave concerns and disquiet about security situation in the country.

“We believe that the solution is not in trading blames, but in expressing outrage and finding lasting solutions that will bring an end to such horror.”

Bolarinwa urged government to take immediate steps to address the situation, stressing that “there is no running away from the reality that peace and security are threatened in the country: unless we deal with them, there can be no meaningful progress and development.

“We call on Mr President to deploy the country’s security to get to the root of the violence and to bring to account all those fuelling destruction in the country.

“We also want to call on Nigerians and the media to avoid actions and inactions that can further polarise the country.

“We call on leaders to be cautious in their pronouncements on matters that border on peace and security. It also behoves on the media to help in reducing tension in the country by avoiding sentiments that may further fuel violence in their reportage.”

The NASFAT boss then appealed to aggrieved Nigerians to seek redress through legal means, rather than taking the laws into their hands.

“We appeal to all aggrieved parties not to take the law into their hands but explore legitimate means of seeking redress.

“Human life is sacred, and nobody has the right to take it, it is a crime against man and God,” he said.