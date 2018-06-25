The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said on Monday that it has deployed an Mi-35P combat helicopter and an Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft to Plateau State in support of efforts aimed at quelling the crisis that recently erupted in the State and restoring normalcy.

Air Vice Marshall Olatokunbo Adesanya, NAF Director of Public Relations, said in a statement that the deployment of the ISR aircraft is expected to enhance intelligence gathering while the combat helicopter would conduct armed reconnaissance and other combat air support operations in close coordination with surface forces deployed to the State.

He added that other NAF air assets are also available at nearby alternate airfields to hasten the process of restoring normalcy in the state, as might be necessary.

It will be recalled that about 100 villagers were allegedly killed by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen over the weeked in some villages scattered around three local government areas of Plateau State.

The state government has declared dusk to dawn curfew over the three local government areas affected by the killings.