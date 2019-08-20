<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former President of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People, MOSOP, Ledum Mittee, has advocated for general overhaul of security personnel deployed to the four local governments in Ogoniland in Rivers State to curb the rising spate of criminality and killings in the area.

Mittee, a lawyer and an environmental activist, pointed out part of the inability of security agencies operating in Ogoniland to check gangsterism in the area was because most of the security personnel have over stayed in their various places.

He said most of the security operatives are now complacent. He urged the leadership of the police in the state to work hard to improve the public confidence that will promote free flow of information to its personnel.

According to Mittee: “There are some who have become so familiar and friendly with those who the communities perceive to be criminals. Some have stayed about 20 years. Members of communities do not have the confidence to share vital information and intelligence with them.

“We cannot remove the issues of trust as it relates to the actionable information sharing from what is happening. Do we trust that the Police will give that information in a manner that protects me? The answer most times is negative,” Mittee queried.

Mittee also condemned the invasion of communities in the area by people suspected to be cult gangs in recent weeks on Nyokuru, Taabaa and Okwale in Khana local government and Killings have also been reported in Bodo, K-Dere, B-Dere, Gbe, Bomu, and Kpor communities in Gokana local government Council.