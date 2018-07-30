The Zamfara State Government has called on media organisations operating in the state to use their platforms to douse prevailing tension and insurgency in the state and the country.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, made the call while receiving the new executives of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Zamfara Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in his office in Gusau, saying members of the media had a great role to play in curtailing the killings.

According to Dosara, media reports on the role of the state government and security performance would create an appropriate direction to the stakeholders to address the menace.

However, he appealed for objectivity in reporting the activities of the government, assuring that ”Our doors are widely opened to working journalists to crosscheck and balance their reports where necessary.”

Dosara maintained that the state government was committed to the fight against insurgency by extending necessary logistics to the security

agencies.

Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Umar Maradun, had earlier appealed for proper coordination in media coverage. He reiterated the determination of journalists in the state to adhere strictly to the ethics of the profession while going about their duties in the state.