Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has enjoined the Christian Association of Nigeria, Ebonyi chapter, to pray continuously concerning the killings in the country.

Umahi gave the charge on Monday when members of the association paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Abakaliki.

He said that the killings in the country were getting out of hand and urged the association to cry out to God for divine intervention.

The governor charged the body to monitor his administration and advise it with respect to policies and programmes.

He said: “The leadership and membership of CAN has played vital roles in the stability, progress and prosperity of the state.”

He also commended the religious body for peace and moral education in public schools in the state.

Earlier, in an address, the Secretary of CAN, Rev. Donatus Njoku, said that it was the role of the church to promote justice and civic rights of the people.

Njoku said: “As a body, CAN in Ebonyi whose role is not only to pray, but also to offer good counsel, proudly identify ourselves with you, especially in allowing God and the church to have a place in your government.

“It is the role and constitutional duty of CAN to support the government to increase and provide the democratic dividends.

“You have done very well in this area and we are proud.

“As an institution of justice, it is the wish of your people that you complete your tenure as your predecessors, for the completion and maintenance of your gigantic, strategic and democratic institutions.”