Femi Falana, human rights lawyer, has called for an urgent meeting of the Nigeria police council.

Falana said the meeting has become expedient as a result of the incessant killings being recorded across the country.

In 2018 alone, hundreds of citizens have lost their lives following attacks by bandits, armed robbers as well as attacks and clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

Falana said the 36 state governors should request President Muhammadu Buhari to convene a meeting of the council to deliberate on the organisation, administration and general supervision of the force.

The council is constituted by the president, governors of each of the 36 states, chairman of the police service commission and inspector-general of police.

He said the meeting will help design strategies for effective policing of each state of the federation and the federal capital territory.

According to Falana, “the council may wish to take advantage of the proposed meeting to direct the attorneys-general of all the states of the federation to embark on the immediate prosecution of the hundreds of suspects that have been arrested for state offences such as armed robbery and kidnapping.

He added: “Apart from this proposed meeting I call on the governors to ensure that the council meets on a regular basis to review the security situation in the country, from time to time.

“The security of the nation cannot afford to wait for the planned establishment of state police.”