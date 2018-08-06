The Police Community Relations Committee has lauded the Federal Government for deploying troops to tackle killings in Zamfara being perpetrated by bandits.

The PCRC National Chairman, Dr Faruk Maiyama, made the commendation at the 2018 3rd Quarter National Executive Council meeting of the association in Gusau on Monday.

Maiyama described the activities of the bandits in the state as “unfortunate and worrisome’’.

He also lauded the State Government for supporting security agencies to curtail the activities of the bandits.

He said: “As we are all aware, the PCRC is a Non-Governmental Organisation working with police and other security agencies to assist government in maintaining peace and stability, law and order in the country.

“Part of the roles we play is providing useful security and intelligence information to police and other security agencies.’’

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Kenneth Ebrimson, thanked the PCRC for holding the meeting in the state and called for more support from stakeholders.

Ebrison noted that the police had been collaborating with other security agencies in addressing security challenges confronting Zamfara.

He, however, said that difficult terrain was the major factor militating against the fighting of banditry in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Abdullahi Shinkafi, lamented that the state had suffered a lot from insecurity.

Shinkafi disclosed that from 2012 to date, the state had lost over 2,000 persons in over 50 attacks.

He said: “We committed high percentage of our resources in spite of the low Internally Generated Revenue of the state; we have spent billions of Naira in protection of lives and property.’’

The PCRC Chairman in the state, Alhaji Bello Dankande, thanked the national executive council of the body for holding the meeting in the state.

Dankande, who is also the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, said the the state had been bedeviled by security challenges over the years.

He said: “The PCRC has been working with all security agencies in the state over the years to maintain peace and stability.”