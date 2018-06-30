The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) yesterday, presented an undisclosed sum of money to the Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, to assist the internally displaced persons in the state, lamenting the widespread violence across states in the country.

NGF said they are determined to overcome insecurity so that the people do not rise up against them, saying the purpose of their visits to Plateau State is to commiserate with the state governor, Simon Lalong and the people of the state over the recent killings, which claimed more than 100 lives.

Speaking on behalf of the governor, the forum chairman, Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State, disclosed that the last meeting the Forum had, was centered on issue of insecurity in states which seek to undermine the Nigerian state and called on security chiefs to rise up to their responsibility or they would be left with no option but to call for their replacements.

Yari, who was accompanied by some state governors, noted that when he made the statement of not being addressed as the chief security officer of his state, it was because his hands were tied that when people were being killed by the marauders, security did not rise as expected, to defend them.

“At the last meeting, we discussed issue of insecurity extensively as it is happening in almost every state. We condemn what happened in Plateau State and other states; we are looking at fighting on a common front, to defeat the challenges seeking to undermine the Nigerian state.

“Between March and June in my state, we have had 115 incidents and 435 people lost their lives, our people are suffering. Within two hours, 235 people were killed, 80 found in one place. In Plateau State since 2012, this is the largest.’’