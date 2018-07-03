Malam Bashir Yankuzu, Chief Imam of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Central Mosque, has called on the Federal Government to fish out and prosecute those responsible for the killings of innocent Nigerians.

Yankuzu made this call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Monday.

He said that there is the need to stop the killings to pave way for free, fair and credible elections in 2019.

The cleric said that ending the senseless killings would provide a political platform for the smooth electoral processes and sustenance of peace in the country.

He said that the Federal Government through the security operatives should demonstrate the political will to fish out all those involved in the senseless killings in some parts of the country.

“The Federal Government needs to rise up to fish out the killers and bring them to justice as a way of preventing further attack on innocent Nigerians.

“Those behind the unfortunate act in the country, no matter how highly placed they may be, must be arrested and be prosecuted because every Nigerians has the right to life and government has the responsibility to protect all its citizens from such untimely death.

“Unless those found culpable in killings across the nation and especially in the recent Jos crisis are duly apprehended and punished, the government will be seen to have failed in its responsibility.

“The Federal Government must go to the root of the crisis, make its findings open to the public and subject the suspects to judicial process.

“These crises are apparently beyond the planning and execution of the ordinary poor masses of Nigeria.

“Government needs to extend its search to fish out the sponsors and financiers of these killings,” he said.

Yankuzu said that no religion, especially Islam supports the kind of merciless killings happening across the nation.

He added that Prophet Mohammad PBUH warned us as believer to be merciful even to the animals we are permitted to eat while slaughtering.