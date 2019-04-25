<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Most Rev Nicholas Okoh, the Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican communion), has said that the time has come for the church to defend itself from further attacks.

Most Rev Nicholas Okoh’s statement was made in reaction to the recent bombing in Sri Lanka which led to the death of over three hundred worshipers.

Rev Okoh said, “The bomb in Sri Lanka is part of terrorism in the world, it is a coordinated effort of evil people, we pray we don’t have it again, but more importantly we should make arrangements to protect ourselves.”

In a similar vein, Reverend Okoh condemned the killing of nine members of the boys brigade in Gombe state during an Easter procession, describing it as unfortunate.

“It is unfortunate that such a thing should happen on Easter Day. It also shows that our country has not arrived, that people tolerate others.

“People are marching, showing joy, showing happiness and somebody decides to crush them and kill so many for no reason.

“We pray that we will not live like that again, and look forward to a better Nigeria; Nigeria that will be transformed, that has hope and a place for everybody, whatever your tribe.”