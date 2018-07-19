Benin National Congress, BNC, a socio-cultural organisation of the Benin people, has called on the Federal Government to restore the fast dwindling confidence of Nigerians in its security capabilities by rooting out all agents of terror who have been terrorising the country, saying that Nigerians may be forced to call on the United Nations for help.

BNC made call yesterday in Benin City, Edo State, while commiserating with the Sokoto State governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, on the killing of no fewer than 36 people by suspected herdsmen.

The group, in a statement by Aiyamenkhue Edokpolo, President and Orobosa Omo Ojo, Secretary, Board of Trustees of BNC, described the mindless assault on the citizens of one of Nigeria’s most peaceful states and the epic centre of religious tranquillity by suspected herdsmen, as worrisome.

The group said: “We are devastated by this catastrophe, and this is one too many of the pogroms and massacres occurring in debilitating proportions, prompting political scholars to question the political rationale of our federal superstructure if federating units are left asunder during precarious security challenges.

“We wish to condole with you and pray that the Almighty and everlasting God will unveil His omniscient prowess, and expose the unseen actors, while rendering their bodies as meals to the vultures, and their skeletons and souls to the burning fire.

“We urge you to rise above the aura of sobriety and weakness of the spirit by suggesting your good governance advocacies for the overall benefits of not only Sokoto State, but also Nigeria.

“We call on the Federal Government to restore the fast dwindling confidence of Nigerians in her security capabilities by rooting out all agents of terror, else Nigerians may surrender to the United Nations for help.

“Remain strong Your Excellency, even as Sokoto and majority of Nigerians look up to your tenacity at this time.”