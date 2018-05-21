Archbishop Adewale Martins will on Tuesday, May 22, lead Catholic faithful in the Lagos Metropolitan See on a peaceful march to protest persecution of the church and other killings in Nigeria by suspected Fulani herders and the Boko Haram terrorists.

To make the march a very peaceful one, Archbishop Martins has instructed Catholics to wear white clothes, arm themselves with only the rosary and hymnal.

After celebrating a requiem for souls of the faithful departed at St Leo Catholic Church, Ikeja, which would begin by 10 a.m., the bishop would lead the faithful to Lagos House at Alausa, Ikeja, to submit a letter from the church to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and President Muhammadu Buhari.

The letter, according to sources close to the bishop, is to urge the government to act in line with the change they promised during electioneering by doing everything they can to stop the killings and destruction of property.

Suspected herdsmen had stormed St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Ukpor-Mbalom Parish, Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State on April 24, 2018, killing two Catholic priests and 17 parishioners.

The attack came barely four days after the murder of 10 persons by herdsmen in neighbouring Guma Local Government Area and the destruction of 300 houses by men suspected to be military personnel in Naka, Gwer West LGA.

Before the herders started their onslaught on the church, Boko haram had killed thousands and displaced tens of thousands all over Nigeria.