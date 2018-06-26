The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin, has authorised the deployment of additional Special Forces to Plateau to beef up the strength of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), following Sunday’s killing in the state.

According to a statement issued by Brig.-Gen John Agim, the Acting Director, Defence Information, the additional troops have arrived in Jos and have been briefed by the Commander of the operation, Maj.-Gen. A.M. Atolagbe.

Agim assured the people of the state of the readiness of the armed forces to protect and ensure their safety.

Meanwhile, Olonisakin warned misguided youths who had offered themselves to be used as thugs that anyone apprehended would receive the full weight of the law.

“Herdsmen and farmers are also warned not to take laws into their hands; rather suspected persons should be reported promptly to security agencies,” he added.

Gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, on Sunday attacked villages in Riyon Local Government Area, killed many and destroyed property.

The police confirmed 86 persons dead, while the state government imposed a curfew in the affected areas to check the escalation of the crisis.

Plateau has witnessed series of crises involving farmers and herdsmen over the years and the government has convoked peace and reconciliation for a apart from adopting strict security measures to curtail the damage.