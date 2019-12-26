<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

No fewer than six persons were killed, when Boko Haram insurgents attacked Kwaragilim village of Chibok local government area of Borno State on Christmas Eve.

Two women were also reportedly kidnapped while three persons were injured in the attack.

The Borno state Governor Babagana Zulum confirmed the incidence on Christmas Day during a political meeting in Uba.

While addressing APC stakeholders, Zulum said “it is unfortunate that Boko Haram insurgents attacked Kwaragilim village of Chibok local government area where 6 people were killed, 3 injured”.

The Borno state commissioner for Poverty Alleviation, Nuhu Clark, said all the three injured persons are responding to treatment at the Chibok General Hospital.

Clark told journalists in Maiduguri on Wednesday that the insurgents invaded the village on Tuesday evening just about the time Muslims were preparing for the sunset prayer around 6pm.

He said they shot sporadically into the air to announce their presence. “They burnt down a primary school and carted away a large quantity of foodstuff stored on the church premises,” he said.