One killed, villagers flee as gunmen attack Taraba community

At least one person has been reported killed by gunmen in Taraba state.

The deceased, a man identified as Tsunatu Danjuma, was murdered on his farm by men suspected to be fleeing gang members of the late notorious criminal, Terwase Akwaza, a.k.a Gana.

The incident which took place in the farming community of Rafinkada, saw other farmers flee their homes and farmlands for safety.

The chairman of the Council, Daniel Grace, confirmed the incident to newsmen. He, however, called for calm, asking all fleeing residents to return home.

He said: “I received a distress call at about 10:00 am from the Rafinkada community this morning, immediately I mobilized the security agencies and we moved to the site to douse tension.

“Unfortunately, before we could get there, the damage had been done already and we found the corpse of one of the residents who was shot dead in his farmland.

“The militiamen are suspected to be the remnants of Gana boys who launch attacks and retreat to the surrounding forests.

“We are not giving up, though we found one dead body, we will still comb the bush for others who claim their relations are nowhere to be found. For now, the residents are gradually returning and security agencies have been drafted to the area to build their confidence as a peace-building mechanism.”

He added that arrangements have been concluded for the burial of the deceased.

The Police public relations officer in the state, Abdullahi Usman, gave assurances the situation will be addressed and the perpetrators arrested.