At least, one person was on Friday reported dead while three others sustained injuries in a lone accident involving a commercial bus at Sango-Ota, Ogun.

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Sango-Ota in Ogun, on Friday confirmed this to NAN.

Mr Adekunle Oguntoyinbo, the Sango-Ota Unit Commander of FRSC, confirming the incident, said that the accident happened at about 5.20 p.m.

Oguntoyinbo explained that a commercial bus with registration number FST 633 XW, heading towards Owode-Ijako from Toll-gate lost control due to brake failure and rammed into the beggars beside the road.

“One of the roadside beggars died instantly while three others sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The injured people are receiving intensive treatment at General Hospital, Sango-Ota, while the corpse of the beggar was taken way by the beggar Association, Sango-Ota chapter,” he said.

The unit commander, however, advised beggars to desist from begging for money on the roadside.

Oguntoyinbo also urged pedestrians to be cautious in order to avoid unnecessary loss of lives on the road.