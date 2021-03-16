



A petrol tanker ran into two tricycles (“keke”) along Ntak Inyang, near Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, killing six passengers on the spot.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck immediately caught fire and burnt down the two tricycles with both drivers and their passengers, made up of a female and five males.

A source at the scene said the accident occurred on one side of the road under rehabilitation by the state government, noting that the congestion on the free lane caused a traffic jam leading to the accident.

According to him, “The truck rammed into the approaching tricycles from the opposite direction and killed all the occupants.”





When contacted, Akwa Ibom Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr. Ogah Ochi, said preliminary investigation conducted by the officers of the corps indicated that two trucks were involved in the accident.

He added that the second truck that caused the accident fled the scene.

He explained: “Actually six people died – one female and five males. Detailed investigation will come out by tomorrow. Our investigators have gone there and the preliminary report they have given confirms that two trucks were actually involved in the crash, but one escaped.

”The truck that actually caused the accident ran away. It overtook at that point, and this one was trying to veer off from the truck that was overtaking and now rammed into two tricycles.”