



One person was feared killed on Tuesday when the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command dispersed protesting members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) at Maitama, Abuja.

The spokesperson of the Ibrahim El-Zakzaky-led IMN, Ibrahim Musa, alleged that, “The police fired at the Shi’ites procession killing Muhsin Abdallah and injuring scores of others.”

Members of the IMN were on what has become a customary protest to demand the release of their detained leader and his wife when the incident occurred.





However, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it dispersed the procession by members of the proscribed IMN after a violent protest in the Maitama area of Abuja.

The police in a statement signed by the command spokesperson, Mariam Yusuf, said: “Some members of IMN went on a rampage, destroying public property and attacking innocent citizens including police officers with stones and other dangerous objects.

“In view of the above, the Command wishes to state that it will not condone any form of attack on its personnel, equipment or other public property.”

The police presented pictures of injured police officers and a damaged patrol van