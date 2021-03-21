



A commercial tricyclist was was killed on Saturday night in Kano as commercial tricyclists had a run down with officers of the Kano State Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA).

The tragic incident, which triggered anxiety among residents of the ancient city, occurred at about 7.30 p m along Murtala Mohammed Way by Club Round About in the state capital.

While the tricyclists insisted that their late colleague was over ran by an incoming car after he wqas chased to danger by high-handed officers of the agency, a source close to KAROTA told newsmen that the deceased died as a result of an accident that occurred by overspeeding.

“He collided with the car and fell off. But you know there is already a bad blood between us and these commercial tricyclists. The moment he fell down, his colleagues simply put the blame on our men and decided to attack us” he stated.

Newsmen gathered that but for the prompt intervention of the Nigeria police, the clash would have degenerated into a full blown riot as youths as well as tricyclists simply emerged from nowhere and circled the location.





Many officers of the road traffic agency, upon the incident, were said to hurriedly discarded their office uniforms, while taking to their heels as the mob progressed to their headquarters in the same Bompai area.

When newsmen visted the troubled spot as at 9.30 pm, on Saturday night, the remains of the deceased had been removed while the long queue of traffic, which was caused by the fracas, had been eased.

Also present at the scene of the clash and at the headquarters of the agency were detachments of regular policemn, who were promptly moved to the scene of the clash to control the situation.

It could be recalled that Kano State Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) and commercial tricycle operators in the state have been engaged a running battle over acts of alleged high – handedness by officers of the agency, part of which result in the three – day warning strike by the transporters.