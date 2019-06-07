<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two persons have been killed while six others were injured in a clash between the military and youths in Gurin town of Fufore local government area, Adamawa state.

According to reports, over 2000 youths took to the streets on Thursday, to protest against military harassment and selective enforcement of the ban on the use of motorcycles in the state.

They explained that the villagers were angered by the fact that their impounded motorcycles are being used by the soldiers or sold to their errand boys who use it without hindrance.

This frustration, which has been building, came to a climax as the soldiers tried to seize a young man’s motorcycle which he resisted.

This led to a clash between the soldiers and the youths who came to prevent the seizure of the motorcycle.

Meanwhile, the brigade commander, 23 Armoured Brigade Yola, said he is yet to be briefed on the number of casualties but confirmed the clash.