



Seven persons have lost their lives as a truck in which they were travelling in plunged into a river in Kogi community on Tuesday.

The Kogi State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Emmanuel Abe, who confirmed the incident said that the truck plunged into Enyogi river, a tribute of River Niger along Lokoja-Abuja Highway.

He said the accident which occurred around 5am had 37 passengers in the truck, stressing that many others sustained varying degrees of injury.

According to him, both the injured and dead were taken to the Federal Medical Centre and the Kogi State Specialists Hospital both in Lokoja.

The Sector Commander identified the immediate cause of the accident as over speeding, even as he appealed to motorists to abide by speed limit rule.