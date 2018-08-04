No fewer than five people were said to have been killed and many others injured following a clash between Fulani and Yandang communities in Lau Local Government Area of Taraba State.

An eyewitness Mr. Luka Haruna, told newsmen in a telephone interview that trouble started on Thursday evening when Yandang people on a traditional festival procession were attacked by some Fulani youths in Kunini town, in Lau LGA.

Haruna explained that the situation was brought under control, following the intervention of stakeholders in the community, but on Friday the situation escalated leading to the killing of five persons.

Haruna said, “Some of the people who participated in the Wailawa Traditional Masquerade Festival initiation were returning home when some Fulani Muslim youths blocked them from passing close to a mosque in the town.

“The situation was brought under control, but the following day, Yandang youths were attacked again at the same spot, leading to the unfortunate crisis which has killed at least five people, injured many others and houses burnt.”

Taraba State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP. David Missal confirmed the development but said two people were killed and houses destroyed in the crisis.

He said the Commissioner of Police in Taraba, Mr. David Akinremi, on receipt of the information about the crisis quickly deployed additional patrol teams in the area to complement the effort of the Divisional Police officer.

“On arrival, a peace meeting involving community leaders from both sides of the ethnic groups in the area was called and while the meeting was about to start a gunshot was heard from the surrounding communities which heightened the tension in the area, but the police promptly brought the situation to normalcy.