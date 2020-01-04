At least one person was killed at the weekend in a communal clash between Oruma and Otu-Asiga communities in Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.
It was learnt that the youths from both communities engaged in a free-for-all using machetes and other weapons in the clash that unsettled the leadership of both communities.
