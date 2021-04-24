Unknown gunmen have attacked the country home of the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma.

The gunmen who invaded the governor’s village house in Omuma in the Oru East Local Government Area of the state in early hours of Saturday killed two security men on duty before torching it.

Investigation revealed that one of the security men killed was an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

According to a village source who pleaded anonymity, cars parked at the compound and part of the building were affected by the fire.

According to the source, the security men on duty repelled the gunmen, leading to the death of the two cops.

An unconfirmed news also has it that the gunmen killed two other security men at Oguta-Mgbidi Junction, a road that leads to the governor’s country home.





A government house source who pleaded anonymity told newsmen that firefighters were battling to stop the fire from spreading to other parts of the building.

Another village source told newsmen that the military had taken over the community as tension pervades the atmosphere.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, confirmed the incident when newsmen contacted him.

He also confirmed that two security men at the governor’s house lost their lives during the attack.

The Commissioner said, “It is true, but the information is not still clear. It is not true that several security men lost their lives. About two security men on duty at the governor’s house were killed. NSCDC personnel was among the security men who lost their lives during the attack.”