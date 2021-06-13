The Chairman of Shongom Local Government Area in Gombe State, Yohanna Nahari, has said eight persons were killed in a land tussle in the area.

Nahari made this revelation during the weekend, in an interview with our correspondent shortly after a peace parley organised by the Federal Lawmaker, representing Kaltungo/Shongom constituency in the House of Representatives, Simon Karu.

The council boss, while appealing to residents to ensure that the land tussle is not revisited, commended the concern of the federal lawmaker in mitigating possible reoccurrence of the violence, adding that justice is a panacea.

Recall that crisis erupted in some parts of the local government where 50 houses and a woman were burnt due to a land tussle.





When asked the number of people killed during the crisis, Nahari said, “There are casualties, I know those that sustained gunshot injuries. There are other casualties discovered aside from the woman, they are about eight in number.”

He called on the people of the local government to embrace peace.

“It is a call to duty for the local government chairman, it is a call to duty for the local government councillors, most especially it is a call to duty for our traditional leaders because they are the first respondents to such communal issues and if they are to manage such circumstances it will not escalate to the extent of such a huge physical violence,” he said.