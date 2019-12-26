<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

At least two people were killed and hundreds of villagers displaced as gunmen suspected to be cattle rustlers attacked nine villages in Wasagu-Danko local government area of Kebbi state.

The suspected bandits were said to have invaded the villages which are remotely located, and share border with neighboring Zamfara state, at about 7pm on Tuesday night, opened fire on the residents, and later carted away their animals, money and other valuables.

An indigene of the area, Usman Mohammed gave the names of the affected villages to include Shengel, Duru, Wadako, Kawo, Auda, Dadin kowa, Mashigi, Zaggai, and Yar Kuka.

He told reporters that most of the villagers have fled with their animals to Waje and Chonoko communities for fear of being caught in the attack that has lasted for two days.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesman of Kebbi state police command, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, says the bandits came into the communities from Zamfara state and rustled many cows, and later shot two people to death before disappearing into the forest before the arrival of security operatives.

He also explains that the bandits were able to carry out their dastardly act due to the remote nature of the villages, adding that security has been beefed up in the affected villages to forestall any fresh attack.