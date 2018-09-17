Five alleged Boko Haram terrorists were shot dead on Sunday after the insurgents ambushed troops of the Nigerian Army along Bama Road in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Our correspondent learnt that the troops of 222 Battalion, 21 Brigade, were on a clearance patrol in support of military operation, Rainbow, in the area when they were ambushed.

According to the army, the troops neutralised the situation after a “serious exchange of gunfire.”

The army said several rifles and rounds of ammunition were recovered from the insurgents, as the troops were searching for Boko Haram terrorists who escaped with gunshot injuries.

The army confirmed the incident on its Twitter page on Sunday, saying, “Reports just reaching us confirmed that troops of 21 Brigade, led by the Brigade Commander, on a clearance patrol in support of Operation Rainbow were ambushed by Boko Haram along Maiduguri-Bama Road at about 11am on Sunday.

“There was a serious exchange of gunfire and the troops successfully cleared the ambush. As of the time of filing this report, troops were still exploiting the general areas in search of some terrorists who escaped with gunshot injuries.”