Nigeria

Four killed as bandits raid Katsina villages

December 4, 2021
Kokoette Inyangidim
“At this moment, l cannot say how many students were taken away by the gunmen until l get there, but we have already mobilized security men and members of the vigilantatè who are now in pursuit of the abductors,” the commissioner stated.

At least four people have been killed, while some persons sustained injuries in an attack on Dugara, Daurawa and Gidan Gadi villages, all in Matazu Local Government of Katsina State.

The incident occurred at about 10 pm on Friday, according to residents.

Usman Ibrahim, a resident of Yarkirya village, said the bandits invaded the villages with dangerous weapons and destroyed several houses during the attacks.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer officer in Katsina, said they were not aware of the attack.

He said this could be as a result of the lack of telecommunication networks in the area where the incident happened.

Isah assured to brief the public on the truth or otherwise of the attacks as soon as he confirms.

Katsina is one of the states affected by banditry, forcing thousands of people to flee their villages.

On Monday, bandits abducted the village head of Fankama, Ahmed Saidu, his wife, and many other villagers.

Get more stories like this on Twitter and Telegram

Recommended Stories

Related Stories