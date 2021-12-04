Four killed as bandits raid Katsina villages

At least four people have been killed, while some persons sustained injuries in an attack on Dugara, Daurawa and Gidan Gadi villages, all in Matazu Local Government of Katsina State.

The incident occurred at about 10 pm on Friday, according to residents.

Usman Ibrahim, a resident of Yarkirya village, said the bandits invaded the villages with dangerous weapons and destroyed several houses during the attacks.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer officer in Katsina, said they were not aware of the attack.

He said this could be as a result of the lack of telecommunication networks in the area where the incident happened.

Isah assured to brief the public on the truth or otherwise of the attacks as soon as he confirms.

Katsina is one of the states affected by banditry, forcing thousands of people to flee their villages.

On Monday, bandits abducted the village head of Fankama, Ahmed Saidu, his wife, and many other villagers.