<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Armed persons suspected to be bandits during the weekend attacked some communities in Zamfara State killing more than 50 people and injuring 31 in three separate days.

The attackers invaded communities under Dangurgu, Kunkilai, Birnin Magaji, in Maru, Gusau and Birnin Magaji local government areas of Zamfara State.

This is coming on the heels of a robust security action plan tagged, ‘Operation Puff Adder’ launched by the Ag. Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, aimed at flushing out criminal elements across some states of the federation, Zamfara inclusive.

The bandits on Saturday morning, according to a reliable source unleashed their terror on Kunkilai village when villagers were attending a naming ceremony.

The bandits armed with sophisticated, started shooting sporadically immediately they stormed the community, killing 31 and wounding six in the process.

The wounded persons according to the source are currently receiving treatment in Dansadau General Hospital.