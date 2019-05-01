<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Unidentified gunmen have killed two persons and injured a seven-month-old baby at Maiyanga Village of Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

DSP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state’s Police Command, told the the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos.

“This morning, we received information that on Monday unknown gunmen attacked Maiyanga village of Miango District in Bassa and killed one Jummai Jah, 25 and Emmanuel Ishaya, 37.

“Also, a seven months old baby, Tabitha, survived the attack with serious cuts on her neck.

”She is currently receiving treatment at Enos Hospital, Mango,” he said.

Similarly, the PPRO said 319 cattles were on Tuesday attacked, out of which 12 were killed while 11 were rustled by unknown gunmen at Billi and Ariri villages of Miango.

He added that two cattle rearers, Mubarak Yakubu and Shehu Saidu were declared missing during the attack.

“While the investigation have commenced to unravel the killers of Jah and Ishaya, today at about 7:30 a.m we received another information that about 319 cattle were attacked; 12 were maimed while 11 were rustled.

“Two cattle rearers, Mubarak Yakubu and Shehu Saidu are still missing, ” he said.

The image maker said the command has mobilised and deployed a search and rescue team to the affected areas to recover the missing rearers, adding that efforts have been intensified to track and arrest the perpetrators of these dastardly acts.

He explained that the command has also mobilised a combined team of Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Detective Personnel to the affected areas to maintain law and order.