A middle-aged man reportedly lost his life, while eight others were severely injured in an auto crash involving two 18-seater buses along the newly-commissioned Geri Alimi underpass dual carriage road in the Ilorin metropolis, yesterday.

According to an eyewitness, the fatal accident, yesterday morning, was said to have been caused by over-speeding and reckless driving, which resulted in loss of control.

It was also gathered that one of the buses, a Mazda with number plates XY 525 FST was entering the state capital, while the second bus, also a Mazda bus with number plates LRN 208 ZA, was leaving the city when they both had a head-on collision.

“About eight persons, including three women, were severely injured in the head-on collision” said a roadside trader.

Also speaking with journalists, the state Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Sector Commander, Uche Wihioka, confirmed that one male died in the auto crash, saying two males were involved, with one sustaining serious injuries.

He said the victims of the crash were taken to the State General Hospital, adding that the State Police Command had also taken over clearing of scene of the accident.